Ex-Dividend Reminder: Essential Utilities, WEC Energy Group and Black Hills

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/11/21, Essential Utilities Inc (Symbol: WTRG), WEC Energy Group Inc (Symbol: WEC), and Black Hills Corporation (Symbol: BKH) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Essential Utilities Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.2507 on 3/1/21, WEC Energy Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.6775 on 3/1/21, and Black Hills Corporation will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.565 on 3/1/21. As a percentage of WTRG's recent stock price of $47.87, this dividend works out to approximately 0.52%, so look for shares of Essential Utilities Inc to trade 0.52% lower — all else being equal — when WTRG shares open for trading on 2/11/21. Similarly, investors should look for WEC to open 0.79% lower in price and for BKH to open 0.92% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for WTRG, WEC, and BKH, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Essential Utilities Inc (Symbol: WTRG):



WEC Energy Group Inc (Symbol: WEC):



Black Hills Corporation (Symbol: BKH):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.09% for Essential Utilities Inc, 3.16% for WEC Energy Group Inc, and 3.66% for Black Hills Corporation.

In Tuesday trading, Essential Utilities Inc shares are currently trading flat, WEC Energy Group Inc shares are up about 0.7%, and Black Hills Corporation shares are up about 0.1% on the day.

