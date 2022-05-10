Ex-Dividend Reminder: Essential Utilities, Exelon and WEC Energy Group

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/12/22, Essential Utilities Inc (Symbol: WTRG), Exelon Corp (Symbol: EXC), and WEC Energy Group Inc (Symbol: WEC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Essential Utilities Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.2682 on 6/1/22, Exelon Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.3375 on 6/10/22, and WEC Energy Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.7275 on 6/1/22. As a percentage of WTRG's recent stock price of $43.97, this dividend works out to approximately 0.61%, so look for shares of Essential Utilities Inc to trade 0.61% lower — all else being equal — when WTRG shares open for trading on 5/12/22. Similarly, investors should look for EXC to open 0.71% lower in price and for WEC to open 0.71% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for WTRG, EXC, and WEC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Essential Utilities Inc (Symbol: WTRG):



Exelon Corp (Symbol: EXC):



WEC Energy Group Inc (Symbol: WEC):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.44% for Essential Utilities Inc, 2.85% for Exelon Corp, and 2.85% for WEC Energy Group Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Essential Utilities Inc shares are currently up about 1.3%, Exelon Corp shares are up about 1.2%, and WEC Energy Group Inc shares are up about 0.3% on the day.

