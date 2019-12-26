Ex-Dividend Reminder: Essential Properties Realty Trust, MGM Growth Properties and CareTrust REIT

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/30/19, Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: EPRT), MGM Growth Properties LLC (Symbol: MGP), and CareTrust REIT Inc (Symbol: CTRE) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.23 on 1/15/20, MGM Growth Properties LLC will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.47 on 1/15/20, and CareTrust REIT Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.225 on 1/15/20. As a percentage of EPRT's recent stock price of $24.62, this dividend works out to approximately 0.93%, so look for shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc to trade 0.93% lower — all else being equal — when EPRT shares open for trading on 12/30/19. Similarly, investors should look for MGP to open 1.52% lower in price and for CTRE to open 1.09% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for EPRT, MGP, and CTRE, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: EPRT):



MGM Growth Properties LLC (Symbol: MGP):



CareTrust REIT Inc (Symbol: CTRE):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.74% for Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc, 6.10% for MGM Growth Properties LLC, and 4.36% for CareTrust REIT Inc.

In Thursday trading, Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc shares are currently up about 0.2%, MGM Growth Properties LLC shares are up about 0.2%, and CareTrust REIT Inc shares are up about 0.8% on the day.

