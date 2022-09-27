Ex-Dividend Reminder: Essential Properties Realty Trust, Agree Realty and Spirit Realty Capital

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/29/22, Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: EPRT), Agree Realty Corp. (Symbol: ADC), and Spirit Realty Capital Inc (Symbol: SRC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.27 on 10/14/22, Agree Realty Corp. will pay its monthly dividend of $0.234 on 10/14/22, and Spirit Realty Capital Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.663 on 10/14/22. As a percentage of EPRT's recent stock price of $20.39, this dividend works out to approximately 1.32%, so look for shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc to trade 1.32% lower — all else being equal — when EPRT shares open for trading on 9/29/22. Similarly, investors should look for ADC to open 0.34% lower in price and for SRC to open 1.75% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for EPRT, ADC, and SRC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: EPRT):



Agree Realty Corp. (Symbol: ADC):



Spirit Realty Capital Inc (Symbol: SRC):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 5.30% for Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc, 4.02% for Agree Realty Corp., and 7.00% for Spirit Realty Capital Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc shares are currently up about 0.9%, Agree Realty Corp. shares are up about 0.6%, and Spirit Realty Capital Inc shares are up about 1.2% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.