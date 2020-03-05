Ex-Dividend Reminder: Essent Group, VFC and Columbia Sportswear

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/9/20, Essent Group Ltd (Symbol: ESNT), VF Corp. (Symbol: VFC), and Columbia Sportswear Co. (Symbol: COLM) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Essent Group Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.16 on 3/20/20, VF Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.48 on 3/20/20, and Columbia Sportswear Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.26 on 3/23/20. As a percentage of ESNT's recent stock price of $46.79, this dividend works out to approximately 0.34%, so look for shares of Essent Group Ltd to trade 0.34% lower — all else being equal — when ESNT shares open for trading on 3/9/20. Similarly, investors should look for VFC to open 0.66% lower in price and for COLM to open 0.32% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ESNT, VFC, and COLM, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Essent Group Ltd (Symbol: ESNT):



VF Corp. (Symbol: VFC):



Columbia Sportswear Co. (Symbol: COLM):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.37% for Essent Group Ltd, 2.65% for VF Corp., and 1.29% for Columbia Sportswear Co..

In Thursday trading, Essent Group Ltd shares are currently off about 1.2%, VF Corp. shares are off about 2.6%, and Columbia Sportswear Co. shares are down about 1.9% on the day.

