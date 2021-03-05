Ex-Dividend Reminder: Essent Group, Fresh Del Monte Produce and VFC

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/9/21, Essent Group Ltd (Symbol: ESNT), Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (Symbol: FDP), and VF Corp. (Symbol: VFC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Essent Group Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.16 on 3/19/21, Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.10 on 4/2/21, and VF Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.49 on 3/22/21. As a percentage of ESNT's recent stock price of $41.24, this dividend works out to approximately 0.39%, so look for shares of Essent Group Ltd to trade 0.39% lower — all else being equal — when ESNT shares open for trading on 3/9/21. Similarly, investors should look for FDP to open 0.37% lower in price and for VFC to open 0.63% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ESNT, FDP, and VFC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Essent Group Ltd (Symbol: ESNT):



Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (Symbol: FDP):



VF Corp. (Symbol: VFC):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.55% for Essent Group Ltd, 1.48% for Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc., and 2.52% for VF Corp..

In Friday trading, Essent Group Ltd shares are currently down about 3%, Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. shares are up about 0.3%, and VF Corp. shares are off about 4.3% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.