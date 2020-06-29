Ex-Dividend Reminder: ESCO Technologies, Helios Technologies and Royal Gold

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 7/1/20, ESCO Technologies, Inc. (Symbol: ESE), Helios Technologies Inc (Symbol: HLIO), and Royal Gold Inc (Symbol: RGLD) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. ESCO Technologies, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.08 on 7/16/20, Helios Technologies Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.09 on 7/20/20, and Royal Gold Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.28 on 7/16/20. As a percentage of ESE's recent stock price of $81.25, this dividend works out to approximately 0.10%, so look for shares of ESCO Technologies, Inc. to trade 0.10% lower — all else being equal — when ESE shares open for trading on 7/1/20. Similarly, investors should look for HLIO to open 0.25% lower in price and for RGLD to open 0.24% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ESE, HLIO, and RGLD, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

ESCO Technologies, Inc. (Symbol: ESE):



Helios Technologies Inc (Symbol: HLIO):



Royal Gold Inc (Symbol: RGLD):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.39% for ESCO Technologies, Inc., 0.99% for Helios Technologies Inc, and 0.96% for Royal Gold Inc.

In Monday trading, ESCO Technologies, Inc. shares are currently up about 2.2%, Helios Technologies Inc shares are off about 0.6%, and Royal Gold Inc shares are down about 0.2% on the day.

