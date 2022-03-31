Ex-Dividend Reminder: Erie Indemnity, Cousins Properties and Brixmor Property Group

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 4/4/22, Erie Indemnity Co. (Symbol: ERIE), Cousins Properties Inc (Symbol: CUZ), and Brixmor Property Group Inc (Symbol: BRX) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Erie Indemnity Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.11 on 4/20/22, Cousins Properties Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.32 on 4/14/22, and Brixmor Property Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.24 on 4/18/22. As a percentage of ERIE's recent stock price of $179.54, this dividend works out to approximately 0.62%, so look for shares of Erie Indemnity Co. to trade 0.62% lower — all else being equal — when ERIE shares open for trading on 4/4/22. Similarly, investors should look for CUZ to open 0.78% lower in price and for BRX to open 0.91% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ERIE, CUZ, and BRX, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Erie Indemnity Co. (Symbol: ERIE):



Cousins Properties Inc (Symbol: CUZ):



Brixmor Property Group Inc (Symbol: BRX):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.47% for Erie Indemnity Co., 3.11% for Cousins Properties Inc, and 3.66% for Brixmor Property Group Inc.

In Thursday trading, Erie Indemnity Co. shares are currently off about 0.1%, Cousins Properties Inc shares are up about 0.1%, and Brixmor Property Group Inc shares are trading flat on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.