Ex-Dividend Reminder: Erie Indemnity, Cerner Corp. and Cisco Systems

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 4/5/21, Erie Indemnity Co. (Symbol: ERIE), Cerner Corp. (Symbol: CERN), and Cisco Systems Inc (Symbol: CSCO) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Erie Indemnity Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.035 on 4/20/21, Cerner Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.22 on 4/20/21, and Cisco Systems Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.37 on 4/28/21. As a percentage of ERIE's recent stock price of $221.31, this dividend works out to approximately 0.47%, so look for shares of Erie Indemnity Co. to trade 0.47% lower — all else being equal — when ERIE shares open for trading on 4/5/21. Similarly, investors should look for CERN to open 0.31% lower in price and for CSCO to open 0.72% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ERIE, CERN, and CSCO, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Erie Indemnity Co. (Symbol: ERIE):



Cerner Corp. (Symbol: CERN):



Cisco Systems Inc (Symbol: CSCO):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.87% for Erie Indemnity Co., 1.22% for Cerner Corp., and 2.87% for Cisco Systems Inc.

In Thursday trading, Erie Indemnity Co. shares are currently up about 0.2%, Cerner Corp. shares are trading flat, and Cisco Systems Inc shares are down about 0.2% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.