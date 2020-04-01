Ex-Dividend Reminder: Erie Indemnity, Brixmor Property Group and JPMorgan Chase

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 4/3/20, Erie Indemnity Co. (Symbol: ERIE), Brixmor Property Group Inc (Symbol: BRX), and JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Erie Indemnity Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.965 on 4/21/20, Brixmor Property Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.285 on 4/15/20, and JPMorgan Chase & Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.90 on 4/30/20. As a percentage of ERIE's recent stock price of $146.41, this dividend works out to approximately 0.66%, so look for shares of Erie Indemnity Co. to trade 0.66% lower — all else being equal — when ERIE shares open for trading on 4/3/20. Similarly, investors should look for BRX to open 3.38% lower in price and for JPM to open 1.04% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ERIE, BRX, and JPM, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Erie Indemnity Co. (Symbol: ERIE):



Brixmor Property Group Inc (Symbol: BRX):



JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.64% for Erie Indemnity Co., 13.51% for Brixmor Property Group Inc, and 4.16% for JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In Wednesday trading, Erie Indemnity Co. shares are currently off about 1.2%, Brixmor Property Group Inc shares are down about 11.2%, and JPMorgan Chase & Co shares are down about 4% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.