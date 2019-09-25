Ex-Dividend Reminder: Equity Residential, W.P. Carey and Spirit Realty Capital

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/27/19, Equity Residential (Symbol: EQR), W.P. Carey Inc (Symbol: WPC), and Spirit Realty Capital Inc (Symbol: SRC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Equity Residential will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.5675 on 10/11/19, W.P. Carey Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.036 on 10/15/19, and Spirit Realty Capital Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.625 on 10/15/19. As a percentage of EQR's recent stock price of $85.76, this dividend works out to approximately 0.66%, so look for shares of Equity Residential to trade 0.66% lower — all else being equal — when EQR shares open for trading on 9/27/19. Similarly, investors should look for WPC to open 1.15% lower in price and for SRC to open 1.31% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for EQR, WPC, and SRC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Equity Residential (Symbol: EQR):



W.P. Carey Inc (Symbol: WPC):



Spirit Realty Capital Inc (Symbol: SRC):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.65% for Equity Residential, 4.58% for W.P. Carey Inc, and 5.23% for Spirit Realty Capital Inc .

In Wednesday trading, Equity Residential shares are currently up about 0.3%, W.P. Carey Inc shares are up about 0.6%, and Spirit Realty Capital Inc shares are up about 0.3% on the day.

