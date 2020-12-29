Ex-Dividend Reminder: Equity Residential, Cousins Properties and Quanta Services

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/31/20, Equity Residential (Symbol: EQR), Cousins Properties Inc (Symbol: CUZ), and Quanta Services, Inc. (Symbol: PWR) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Equity Residential will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.6025 on 1/15/21, Cousins Properties Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 1/14/21, and Quanta Services, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.06 on 1/15/21. As a percentage of EQR's recent stock price of $59.66, this dividend works out to approximately 1.01%, so look for shares of Equity Residential to trade 1.01% lower — all else being equal — when EQR shares open for trading on 12/31/20. Similarly, investors should look for CUZ to open 0.88% lower in price and for PWR to open 0.08% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for EQR, CUZ, and PWR, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Equity Residential (Symbol: EQR):



Cousins Properties Inc (Symbol: CUZ):



Quanta Services, Inc. (Symbol: PWR):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.04% for Equity Residential, 3.51% for Cousins Properties Inc, and 0.34% for Quanta Services, Inc..

In Tuesday trading, Equity Residential shares are currently up about 0.4%, Cousins Properties Inc shares are up about 0.4%, and Quanta Services, Inc. shares are off about 0.1% on the day.

