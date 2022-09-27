Ex-Dividend Reminder: Equity Lifestyle Properties, Starwood Property Trust and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/29/22, Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc (Symbol: ELS), Starwood Property Trust Inc. (Symbol: STWD), and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (Symbol: ARI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.41 on 10/14/22, Starwood Property Trust Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.48 on 10/14/22, and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.35 on 10/14/22. As a percentage of ELS's recent stock price of $66.37, this dividend works out to approximately 0.62%, so look for shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc to trade 0.62% lower — all else being equal — when ELS shares open for trading on 9/29/22. Similarly, investors should look for STWD to open 2.34% lower in price and for ARI to open 3.63% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ELS, STWD, and ARI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc (Symbol: ELS):



Starwood Property Trust Inc. (Symbol: STWD):



Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (Symbol: ARI):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.47% for Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc, 9.34% for Starwood Property Trust Inc., and 14.51% for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc..

In Tuesday trading, Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc shares are currently up about 1%, Starwood Property Trust Inc. shares are up about 1.3%, and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. shares are up about 1.5% on the day.

