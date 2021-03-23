Ex-Dividend Reminder: Equity Lifestyle Properties, Retail Opportunity Investments and McAfee

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/25/21, Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc (Symbol: ELS), Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (Symbol: ROIC), and McAfee Corp (Symbol: MCFE) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.3625 on 4/9/21, Retail Opportunity Investments Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.11 on 4/9/21, and McAfee Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.115 on 4/9/21. As a percentage of ELS's recent stock price of $63.39, this dividend works out to approximately 0.57%, so look for shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc to trade 0.57% lower — all else being equal — when ELS shares open for trading on 3/25/21. Similarly, investors should look for ROIC to open 0.68% lower in price and for MCFE to open 0.49% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ELS, ROIC, and MCFE, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc (Symbol: ELS):



Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (Symbol: ROIC):



McAfee Corp (Symbol: MCFE):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.29% for Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc, 2.73% for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp, and 1.96% for McAfee Corp.

In Tuesday trading, Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc shares are currently down about 0.2%, Retail Opportunity Investments Corp shares are off about 0.5%, and McAfee Corp shares are off about 1.1% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.