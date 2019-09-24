Ex-Dividend Reminder: Equity Lifestyle Properties, Chimera Investment and First Midwest Bancorp

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/26/19, Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc (Symbol: ELS), Chimera Investment Corp (Symbol: CIM), and First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (Symbol: FMBI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.6125 on 10/11/19, Chimera Investment Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.50 on 10/31/19, and First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.14 on 10/8/19. As a percentage of ELS's recent stock price of $134.79, this dividend works out to approximately 0.45%, so look for shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc to trade 0.45% lower — all else being equal — when ELS shares open for trading on 9/26/19. Similarly, investors should look for CIM to open 2.45% lower in price and for FMBI to open 0.70% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ELS, CIM, and FMBI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc (Symbol: ELS):



Chimera Investment Corp (Symbol: CIM):



First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (Symbol: FMBI):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.82% for Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc, 9.80% for Chimera Investment Corp, and 2.81% for First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. .

In Tuesday trading, Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc shares are currently up about 0.3%, Chimera Investment Corp shares are up about 1%, and First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. shares are up about 0.1% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.