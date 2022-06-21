Ex-Dividend Reminder: Equity Lifestyle Properties, Bluerock Residential Growth REIT and Seagate Technology Holdings

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/23/22, Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc (Symbol: ELS), Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc (Symbol: BRG), and Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (Symbol: STX) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.41 on 7/8/22, Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.1625 on 7/5/22, and Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.70 on 7/7/22. As a percentage of ELS's recent stock price of $70.82, this dividend works out to approximately 0.58%, so look for shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc to trade 0.58% lower — all else being equal — when ELS shares open for trading on 6/23/22. Similarly, investors should look for BRG to open 0.62% lower in price and for STX to open 0.95% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ELS, BRG, and STX, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc (Symbol: ELS):



Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc (Symbol: BRG):



Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (Symbol: STX):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.32% for Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc, 2.49% for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc, and 3.82% for Seagate Technology Holdings PLC.

In Tuesday trading, Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc shares are currently up about 1.5%, Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc shares are up about 0.5%, and Seagate Technology Holdings PLC shares are up about 1% on the day.

