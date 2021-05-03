Ex-Dividend Reminder: Equitrans Midstream, Northwest Bancshares and Veritex Holdings

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/4/21, Equitrans Midstream Corp (Symbol: ETRN), Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (Symbol: NWBI), and Veritex Holdings Inc (Symbol: VBTX) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Equitrans Midstream Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.15 on 5/14/21, Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 5/17/21, and Veritex Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.17 on 5/20/21. As a percentage of ETRN's recent stock price of $8.12, this dividend works out to approximately 1.85%, so look for shares of Equitrans Midstream Corp to trade 1.85% lower — all else being equal — when ETRN shares open for trading on 5/4/21. Similarly, investors should look for NWBI to open 1.41% lower in price and for VBTX to open 0.50% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ETRN, NWBI, and VBTX, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Equitrans Midstream Corp (Symbol: ETRN):



Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (Symbol: NWBI):



Veritex Holdings Inc (Symbol: VBTX):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 7.39% for Equitrans Midstream Corp, 5.65% for Northwest Bancshares, Inc. , and 1.99% for Veritex Holdings Inc.

In Monday trading, Equitrans Midstream Corp shares are currently off about 0.5%, Northwest Bancshares, Inc. shares are up about 0.9%, and Veritex Holdings Inc shares are up about 1% on the day.

