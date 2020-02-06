Ex-Dividend Reminder: Equitrans Midstream Corp, Webster Financial Corp and Tompkins Financial Corp

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/10/20, Equitrans Midstream Corp (Symbol: ETRN), Webster Financial Corp (Symbol: WBS), and Tompkins Financial Corp (Symbol: TMP) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Equitrans Midstream Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.45 on 2/21/20, Webster Financial Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.40 on 2/25/20, and Tompkins Financial Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.52 on 2/18/20. As a percentage of ETRN's recent stock price of $10.18, this dividend works out to approximately 4.42%, so look for shares of Equitrans Midstream Corp to trade 4.42% lower — all else being equal — when ETRN shares open for trading on 2/10/20. Similarly, investors should look for WBS to open 0.82% lower in price and for TMP to open 0.57% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ETRN, WBS, and TMP, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 17.68% for Equitrans Midstream Corp, 3.28% for Webster Financial Corp , and 2.29% for Tompkins Financial Corp.

In Thursday trading, Equitrans Midstream Corp shares are currently off about 0.7%, Webster Financial Corp shares are off about 0.1%, and Tompkins Financial Corp shares are up about 0.9% on the day.

