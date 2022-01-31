Ex-Dividend Reminder: Equitrans Midstream, Banner and Northwest Bancshares

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/2/22, Equitrans Midstream Corp (Symbol: ETRN), Banner Corp. (Symbol: BANR), and Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (Symbol: NWBI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Equitrans Midstream Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.15 on 2/14/22, Banner Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.44 on 2/14/22, and Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 2/14/22. As a percentage of ETRN's recent stock price of $8.05, this dividend works out to approximately 1.86%, so look for shares of Equitrans Midstream Corp to trade 1.86% lower — all else being equal — when ETRN shares open for trading on 2/2/22. Similarly, investors should look for BANR to open 0.72% lower in price and for NWBI to open 1.44% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ETRN, BANR, and NWBI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Equitrans Midstream Corp (Symbol: ETRN):



Banner Corp. (Symbol: BANR):



Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (Symbol: NWBI):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 7.45% for Equitrans Midstream Corp, 2.89% for Banner Corp., and 5.76% for Northwest Bancshares, Inc..

In Monday trading, Equitrans Midstream Corp shares are currently down about 1.4%, Banner Corp. shares are down about 0.6%, and Northwest Bancshares, Inc. shares are down about 1% on the day.

