Ex-Dividend Reminder: Equitable Holdings, American Equity Investment Life Holding and Voya Financial

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/26/21, Equitable Holdings Inc (Symbol: EQH), American Equity Investment Life Holding Co (Symbol: AEL), and Voya Financial Inc (Symbol: VOYA) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Equitable Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.18 on 12/6/21, American Equity Investment Life Holding Co will pay its annual dividend of $0.34 on 12/13/21, and Voya Financial Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 12/29/21. As a percentage of EQH's recent stock price of $33.63, this dividend works out to approximately 0.54%, so look for shares of Equitable Holdings Inc to trade 0.54% lower — all else being equal — when EQH shares open for trading on 11/26/21. Similarly, investors should look for AEL to open 0.94% lower in price and for VOYA to open 0.30% lower, all else being equal.

When an S&P 1500 component reaches 20 years of dividend increases, it becomes a contender to join the elite "Dividend Aristocrats" index. American Equity Investment Life Holding Co (Symbol: AEL) is a "future dividend aristocrats contender," with 17+ years of increases.

Below are dividend history charts for EQH, AEL, and VOYA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Equitable Holdings Inc (Symbol: EQH):



American Equity Investment Life Holding Co (Symbol: AEL):



Voya Financial Inc (Symbol: VOYA):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.14% for Equitable Holdings Inc, 0.94% for American Equity Investment Life Holding Co, and 1.22% for Voya Financial Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Equitable Holdings Inc shares are currently off about 0.9%, American Equity Investment Life Holding Co shares are off about 0.9%, and Voya Financial Inc shares are down about 0.7% on the day.

