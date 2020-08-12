Ex-Dividend Reminder: Equinor, Oshkosh and American States Water

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/14/20, Equinor ASA (Symbol: EQNR), Oshkosh Corp (Symbol: OSK), and American States Water Co (Symbol: AWR) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Equinor ASA will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.09 on 8/28/20, Oshkosh Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 8/31/20, and American States Water Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.335 on 9/1/20. As a percentage of EQNR's recent stock price of $16.78, this dividend works out to approximately 0.54%, so look for shares of Equinor ASA to trade 0.54% lower — all else being equal — when EQNR shares open for trading on 8/14/20. Similarly, investors should look for OSK to open 0.36% lower in price and for AWR to open 0.43% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for EQNR, OSK, and AWR, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Equinor ASA (Symbol: EQNR):



Oshkosh Corp (Symbol: OSK):



American States Water Co (Symbol: AWR):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.15% for Equinor ASA, 1.43% for Oshkosh Corp , and 1.70% for American States Water Co.

In Wednesday trading, Equinor ASA shares are currently up about 3.5%, Oshkosh Corp shares are up about 0.4%, and American States Water Co shares are up about 0.9% on the day.

