Ex-Dividend Reminder: Equinix, Danaos and Shyft Group

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/16/22, Equinix Inc (Symbol: EQIX), Danaos Corp (Symbol: DAC), and Shyft Group Inc (Symbol: SHYF) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Equinix Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $3.10 on 9/21/22, Danaos Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.75 on 8/29/22, and Shyft Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.05 on 9/16/22. As a percentage of EQIX's recent stock price of $692.57, this dividend works out to approximately 0.45%, so look for shares of Equinix Inc to trade 0.45% lower — all else being equal — when EQIX shares open for trading on 8/16/22. Similarly, investors should look for DAC to open 1.00% lower in price and for SHYF to open 0.18% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for EQIX, DAC, and SHYF, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Equinix Inc (Symbol: EQIX):



Danaos Corp (Symbol: DAC):



Shyft Group Inc (Symbol: SHYF):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.79% for Equinix Inc, 3.98% for Danaos Corp, and 0.72% for Shyft Group Inc.

In Friday trading, Equinix Inc shares are currently up about 0.5%, Danaos Corp shares are down about 1.4%, and Shyft Group Inc shares are up about 0.6% on the day.

