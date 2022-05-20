Ex-Dividend Reminder: Equifax, Robert Half International and First Majestic Silver

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/24/22, Equifax Inc (Symbol: EFX), Robert Half International Inc. (Symbol: RHI), and First Majestic Silver Corp (Symbol: AG) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Equifax Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.39 on 6/15/22, Robert Half International Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.43 on 6/15/22, and First Majestic Silver Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.006 on 6/10/22. As a percentage of EFX's recent stock price of $192.46, this dividend works out to approximately 0.20%, so look for shares of Equifax Inc to trade 0.20% lower — all else being equal — when EFX shares open for trading on 5/24/22. Similarly, investors should look for RHI to open 0.48% lower in price and for AG to open 0.07% lower, all else being equal.

When an S&P 1500 component reaches 20 years of dividend increases, it becomes a contender to join the elite "Dividend Aristocrats" index. Robert Half International Inc. (Symbol: RHI) is a "future dividend aristocrats contender," with 18+ years of increases.

Below are dividend history charts for EFX, RHI, and AG, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Equifax Inc (Symbol: EFX):



Robert Half International Inc. (Symbol: RHI):



First Majestic Silver Corp (Symbol: AG):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.81% for Equifax Inc, 1.91% for Robert Half International Inc., and 0.29% for First Majestic Silver Corp.

In Friday trading, Equifax Inc shares are currently up about 0.7%, Robert Half International Inc. shares are up about 1.1%, and First Majestic Silver Corp shares are up about 0.5% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.