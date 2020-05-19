Ex-Dividend Reminder: Equifax, Barnes Group and Healthcare Services Group

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/21/20, Equifax Inc (Symbol: EFX), Barnes Group Inc. (Symbol: B), and Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (Symbol: HCSG) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Equifax Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.39 on 6/12/20, Barnes Group Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.16 on 6/10/20, and Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.2025 on 6/26/20. As a percentage of EFX's recent stock price of $146.09, this dividend works out to approximately 0.27%, so look for shares of Equifax Inc to trade 0.27% lower — all else being equal — when EFX shares open for trading on 5/21/20. Similarly, investors should look for B to open 0.44% lower in price and for HCSG to open 0.86% lower, all else being equal.

When an S&P 1500 component reaches 20 years of dividend increases, it becomes a contender to join the elite "Dividend Aristocrats" index. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (Symbol: HCSG) is a "future dividend aristocrats contender," with 17+ years of increases.

Below are dividend history charts for EFX, B, and HCSG, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Equifax Inc (Symbol: EFX):



Barnes Group Inc. (Symbol: B):



Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (Symbol: HCSG):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.07% for Equifax Inc, 1.76% for Barnes Group Inc., and 3.43% for Healthcare Services Group, Inc..

In Tuesday trading, Equifax Inc shares are currently trading flat, Barnes Group Inc. shares are down about 0.7%, and Healthcare Services Group, Inc. shares are down about 1.3% on the day.

