Ex-Dividend Reminder: EPR Properties, Healthcare Realty Trust and AGNC Investment Corp

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/25/22, EPR Properties (Symbol: EPR), Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc. (Symbol: HR), and AGNC Investment Corp (Symbol: AGNC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. EPR Properties will pay its monthly dividend of $0.25 on 3/15/22, Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.31 on 3/15/22, and AGNC Investment Corp will pay its monthly dividend of $0.12 on 3/9/22. As a percentage of EPR's recent stock price of $49.89, this dividend works out to approximately 0.50%, so look for shares of EPR Properties to trade 0.50% lower — all else being equal — when EPR shares open for trading on 2/25/22. Similarly, investors should look for HR to open 1.00% lower in price and for AGNC to open 0.91% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for EPR, HR, and AGNC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

EPR Properties (Symbol: EPR):



Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc. (Symbol: HR):



AGNC Investment Corp (Symbol: AGNC):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 6.01% for EPR Properties, 4.00% for Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc., and 10.91% for AGNC Investment Corp.

In Wednesday trading, EPR Properties shares are currently up about 9.2%, Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc. shares are up about 0.4%, and AGNC Investment Corp shares are up about 0.8% on the day.

