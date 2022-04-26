Markets
Ex-Dividend Reminder: EPR Properties, AGNC Investment and Ellington Financial

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 4/28/22, EPR Properties (Symbol: EPR), AGNC Investment Corp (Symbol: AGNC), and Ellington Financial Inc (Symbol: EFC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. EPR Properties will pay its monthly dividend of $0.275 on 5/16/22, AGNC Investment Corp will pay its monthly dividend of $0.12 on 5/10/22, and Ellington Financial Inc will pay its monthly dividend of $0.15 on 5/25/22. As a percentage of EPR's recent stock price of $55.49, this dividend works out to approximately 0.50%, so look for shares of EPR Properties to trade 0.50% lower — all else being equal — when EPR shares open for trading on 4/28/22. Similarly, investors should look for AGNC to open 1.03% lower in price and for EFC to open 0.91% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for EPR, AGNC, and EFC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

EPR Properties (Symbol: EPR):

AGNC Investment Corp (Symbol: AGNC):

Ellington Financial Inc (Symbol: EFC):

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 5.95% for EPR Properties, 12.35% for AGNC Investment Corp, and 10.98% for Ellington Financial Inc.

In Tuesday trading, EPR Properties shares are currently up about 0.1%, AGNC Investment Corp shares are down about 0.1%, and Ellington Financial Inc shares are down about 0.5% on the day.

