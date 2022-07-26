Ex-Dividend Reminder: Enterprise Products Partners, EnLink Midstream and Plains All American Pipeline

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 7/28/22, Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (Symbol: EPD), EnLink Midstream LLC (Symbol: ENLC), and Plains All American Pipeline LP (Symbol: PAA) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.475 on 8/12/22, EnLink Midstream LLC will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.1125 on 8/12/22, and Plains All American Pipeline LP will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.2175 on 8/12/22. As a percentage of EPD's recent stock price of $26.23, this dividend works out to approximately 1.81%, so look for shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. to trade 1.81% lower — all else being equal — when EPD shares open for trading on 7/28/22. Similarly, investors should look for ENLC to open 1.15% lower in price and for PAA to open 1.99% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for EPD, ENLC, and PAA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (Symbol: EPD):



EnLink Midstream LLC (Symbol: ENLC):



Plains All American Pipeline LP (Symbol: PAA):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 7.24% for Enterprise Products Partners L.P., 4.60% for EnLink Midstream LLC, and 7.97% for Plains All American Pipeline LP.

In Tuesday trading, Enterprise Products Partners L.P. shares are currently up about 0.6%, EnLink Midstream LLC shares are up about 2.2%, and Plains All American Pipeline LP shares are up about 0.7% on the day.

