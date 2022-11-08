Ex-Dividend Reminder: Entergy, WEC Energy Group and UNITIL

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/10/22, Entergy Corp (Symbol: ETR), WEC Energy Group Inc (Symbol: WEC), and UNITIL Corp (Symbol: UTL) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Entergy Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.07 on 12/1/22, WEC Energy Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.7275 on 12/1/22, and UNITIL Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.39 on 11/28/22. As a percentage of ETR's recent stock price of $108.75, this dividend works out to approximately 0.98%, so look for shares of Entergy Corp to trade 0.98% lower — all else being equal — when ETR shares open for trading on 11/10/22. Similarly, investors should look for WEC to open 0.80% lower in price and for UTL to open 0.77% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ETR, WEC, and UTL, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Entergy Corp (Symbol: ETR):



WEC Energy Group Inc (Symbol: WEC):



UNITIL Corp (Symbol: UTL):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.94% for Entergy Corp, 3.22% for WEC Energy Group Inc, and 3.08% for UNITIL Corp.

In Tuesday trading, Entergy Corp shares are currently up about 0.2%, WEC Energy Group Inc shares are up about 0.4%, and UNITIL Corp shares are down about 0.3% on the day.

