Ex-Dividend Reminder: Entergy, Independent Bank Group and Northwest Bancshares

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/4/22, Entergy Corp (Symbol: ETR), Independent Bank Group Inc. (Symbol: IBTX), and Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (Symbol: NWBI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Entergy Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.01 on 6/1/22, Independent Bank Group Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.38 on 5/19/22, and Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 5/16/22. As a percentage of ETR's recent stock price of $119.89, this dividend works out to approximately 0.84%, so look for shares of Entergy Corp to trade 0.84% lower — all else being equal — when ETR shares open for trading on 5/4/22. Similarly, investors should look for IBTX to open 0.55% lower in price and for NWBI to open 1.57% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ETR, IBTX, and NWBI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Entergy Corp (Symbol: ETR):



Independent Bank Group Inc. (Symbol: IBTX):



Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (Symbol: NWBI):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.37% for Entergy Corp, 2.22% for Independent Bank Group Inc., and 6.26% for Northwest Bancshares, Inc..

In Monday trading, Entergy Corp shares are currently up about 0.9%, Independent Bank Group Inc. shares are up about 1.1%, and Northwest Bancshares, Inc. shares are up about 0.7% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.