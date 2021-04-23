Ex-Dividend Reminder: Entegris, QADA and AptarGroup

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 4/27/21, Entegris Inc (Symbol: ENTG), QAD, Inc. (Symbol: QADA), and AptarGroup Inc. (Symbol: ATR) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Entegris Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.08 on 5/19/21, QAD, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.072 on 5/5/21, and AptarGroup Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.38 on 5/19/21. As a percentage of ENTG's recent stock price of $111.38, this dividend works out to approximately 0.07%, so look for shares of Entegris Inc to trade 0.07% lower — all else being equal — when ENTG shares open for trading on 4/27/21. Similarly, investors should look for QADA to open 0.10% lower in price and for ATR to open 0.25% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ENTG, QADA, and ATR, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Entegris Inc (Symbol: ENTG):



QAD, Inc. (Symbol: QADA):



AptarGroup Inc. (Symbol: ATR):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.29% for Entegris Inc, 0.40% for QAD, Inc., and 1.01% for AptarGroup Inc..

In Friday trading, Entegris Inc shares are currently up about 1.3%, QAD, Inc. shares are trading flat, and AptarGroup Inc. shares are up about 0.1% on the day.

