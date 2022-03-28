Ex-Dividend Reminder: Ensign Group, Park Hotels & Resorts and Ellington Financial

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/30/22, Ensign Group Inc (Symbol: ENSG), Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (Symbol: PK), and Ellington Financial Inc (Symbol: EFC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Ensign Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.055 on 4/29/22, Park Hotels & Resorts Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.01 on 4/15/22, and Ellington Financial Inc will pay its monthly dividend of $0.15 on 4/25/22. As a percentage of ENSG's recent stock price of $87.14, this dividend works out to approximately 0.06%, so look for shares of Ensign Group Inc to trade 0.06% lower — all else being equal — when ENSG shares open for trading on 3/30/22. Similarly, investors should look for PK to open 0.05% lower in price and for EFC to open 0.83% lower, all else being equal.

When an S&P 1500 component reaches 20 years of dividend increases, it becomes a contender to join the elite "Dividend Aristocrats" index. Ensign Group Inc (Symbol: ENSG) is a "future dividend aristocrats contender," with 14+ years of increases.

Below are dividend history charts for ENSG, PK, and EFC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Ensign Group Inc (Symbol: ENSG):



Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (Symbol: PK):



Ellington Financial Inc (Symbol: EFC):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.25% for Ensign Group Inc, 0.21% for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc, and 10.02% for Ellington Financial Inc.

In Monday trading, Ensign Group Inc shares are currently up about 0.7%, Park Hotels & Resorts Inc shares are off about 0.3%, and Ellington Financial Inc shares are up about 0.2% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.