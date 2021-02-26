Ex-Dividend Reminder: EnPro Industries, Old Dominion Freight Line and Kinross Gold

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/2/21, EnPro Industries Inc (Symbol: NPO), Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (Symbol: ODFL), and Kinross Gold Corp. (Symbol: KGC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. EnPro Industries Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.27 on 3/17/21, Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 3/17/21, and Kinross Gold Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.03 on 3/18/21. As a percentage of NPO's recent stock price of $80.66, this dividend works out to approximately 0.33%, so look for shares of EnPro Industries Inc to trade 0.33% lower — all else being equal — when NPO shares open for trading on 3/2/21. Similarly, investors should look for ODFL to open 0.09% lower in price and for KGC to open 0.46% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for NPO, ODFL, and KGC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

EnPro Industries Inc (Symbol: NPO):



Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (Symbol: ODFL):



Kinross Gold Corp. (Symbol: KGC):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.34% for EnPro Industries Inc, 0.37% for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc., and 1.86% for Kinross Gold Corp..

In Friday trading, EnPro Industries Inc shares are currently up about 0.8%, Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. shares are up about 0.6%, and Kinross Gold Corp. shares are off about 1.8% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.