Ex-Dividend Reminder: EnLink Midstream, Genesis Energy and Phillips 66 Partners

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 1/28/22, EnLink Midstream LLC (Symbol: ENLC), Genesis Energy L.P. (Symbol: GEL), and Phillips 66 Partners LP (Symbol: PSXP) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. EnLink Midstream LLC will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.1125 on 2/11/22, Genesis Energy L.P. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.15 on 2/14/22, and Phillips 66 Partners LP will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.875 on 2/14/22. As a percentage of ENLC's recent stock price of $8.10, this dividend works out to approximately 1.39%, so look for shares of EnLink Midstream LLC to trade 1.39% lower — all else being equal — when ENLC shares open for trading on 1/28/22. Similarly, investors should look for GEL to open 1.36% lower in price and for PSXP to open 2.02% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ENLC, GEL, and PSXP, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

EnLink Midstream LLC (Symbol: ENLC):



Genesis Energy L.P. (Symbol: GEL):



Phillips 66 Partners LP (Symbol: PSXP):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 5.56% for EnLink Midstream LLC, 5.44% for Genesis Energy L.P., and 8.06% for Phillips 66 Partners LP.

In Wednesday trading, EnLink Midstream LLC shares are currently up about 2.1%, Genesis Energy L.P. shares are up about 0.5%, and Phillips 66 Partners LP shares are up about 0.5% on the day.

