Ex-Dividend Reminder: Enersys, Eagle Materials and Albemarle

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/16/21, Enersys (Symbol: ENS), Eagle Materials Inc (Symbol: EXP), and Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Enersys will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.175 on 12/31/21, Eagle Materials Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 1/14/22, and Albemarle Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.39 on 1/3/22. As a percentage of ENS's recent stock price of $76.58, this dividend works out to approximately 0.23%, so look for shares of Enersys to trade 0.23% lower — all else being equal — when ENS shares open for trading on 12/16/21. Similarly, investors should look for EXP to open 0.16% lower in price and for ALB to open 0.16% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ENS, EXP, and ALB, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Enersys (Symbol: ENS):



Eagle Materials Inc (Symbol: EXP):



Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.91% for Enersys, 0.63% for Eagle Materials Inc, and 0.64% for Albemarle Corp..

In Tuesday trading, Enersys shares are currently down about 0.2%, Eagle Materials Inc shares are off about 0.9%, and Albemarle Corp. shares are off about 1.3% on the day.

