Ex-Dividend Reminder: Enerplus, Trane Technologies and Viper Energy Partners

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/3/22, Enerplus Corp (Symbol: ERF), Trane Technologies plc (Symbol: TT), and Viper Energy Partners LP (Symbol: VNOM) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Enerplus Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.042 on 3/14/22, Trane Technologies plc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.67 on 3/31/22, and Viper Energy Partners LP will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.47 on 3/11/22. As a percentage of ERF's recent stock price of $12.96, this dividend works out to approximately 0.32%, so look for shares of Enerplus Corp to trade 0.32% lower — all else being equal — when ERF shares open for trading on 3/3/22. Similarly, investors should look for TT to open 0.43% lower in price and for VNOM to open 1.58% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ERF, TT, and VNOM, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Enerplus Corp (Symbol: ERF):



Trane Technologies plc (Symbol: TT):



Viper Energy Partners LP (Symbol: VNOM):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.30% for Enerplus Corp, 1.74% for Trane Technologies plc, and 6.31% for Viper Energy Partners LP.

In Tuesday trading, Enerplus Corp shares are currently up about 1.4%, Trane Technologies plc shares are up about 0.2%, and Viper Energy Partners LP shares are up about 1.3% on the day.

