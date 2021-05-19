Ex-Dividend Reminder: Energizer Holdings, Tractor Supply and Penske Automotive Group

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/21/21, Energizer Holdings Inc (Symbol: ENR), Tractor Supply Co. (Symbol: TSCO), and Penske Automotive Group Inc (Symbol: PAG) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Energizer Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 6/15/21, Tractor Supply Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.52 on 6/8/21, and Penske Automotive Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.44 on 6/2/21. As a percentage of ENR's recent stock price of $46.18, this dividend works out to approximately 0.65%, so look for shares of Energizer Holdings Inc to trade 0.65% lower — all else being equal — when ENR shares open for trading on 5/21/21. Similarly, investors should look for TSCO to open 0.29% lower in price and for PAG to open 0.51% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ENR, TSCO, and PAG, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Energizer Holdings Inc (Symbol: ENR):



Tractor Supply Co. (Symbol: TSCO):



Penske Automotive Group Inc (Symbol: PAG):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.60% for Energizer Holdings Inc , 1.14% for Tractor Supply Co., and 2.04% for Penske Automotive Group Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Energizer Holdings Inc shares are currently off about 0.6%, Tractor Supply Co. shares are off about 1.6%, and Penske Automotive Group Inc shares are down about 4.3% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.