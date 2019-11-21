Ex-Dividend Reminder: Energizer Holdings, Hyatt Hotels and Yum China Holdings

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/25/19, Energizer Holdings Inc (Symbol: ENR), Hyatt Hotels Corp (Symbol: H), and Yum China Holdings Inc (Symbol: YUMC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Energizer Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 12/17/19, Hyatt Hotels Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.19 on 12/9/19, and Yum China Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.12 on 12/17/19. As a percentage of ENR's recent stock price of $48.21, this dividend works out to approximately 0.62%, so look for shares of Energizer Holdings Inc to trade 0.62% lower — all else being equal — when ENR shares open for trading on 11/25/19. Similarly, investors should look for H to open 0.24% lower in price and for YUMC to open 0.28% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ENR, H, and YUMC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Energizer Holdings Inc (Symbol: ENR):



Hyatt Hotels Corp (Symbol: H):



Yum China Holdings Inc (Symbol: YUMC):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.49% for Energizer Holdings Inc , 0.98% for Hyatt Hotels Corp, and 1.14% for Yum China Holdings Inc.

In Thursday trading, Energizer Holdings Inc shares are currently up about 1%, Hyatt Hotels Corp shares are down about 0.6%, and Yum China Holdings Inc shares are off about 0.7% on the day.

