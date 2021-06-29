Ex-Dividend Reminder: Encore Wire, Regal Beloit and Helios Technologies

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 7/1/21, Encore Wire Corp. (Symbol: WIRE), Regal Beloit Corp (Symbol: RBC), and Helios Technologies Inc (Symbol: HLIO) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Encore Wire Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.02 on 7/16/21, Regal Beloit Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.33 on 7/16/21, and Helios Technologies Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.09 on 7/20/21. As a percentage of WIRE's recent stock price of $76.24, this dividend works out to approximately 0.03%, so look for shares of Encore Wire Corp. to trade 0.03% lower — all else being equal — when WIRE shares open for trading on 7/1/21. Similarly, investors should look for RBC to open 0.25% lower in price and for HLIO to open 0.12% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for WIRE, RBC, and HLIO, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Encore Wire Corp. (Symbol: WIRE):



Regal Beloit Corp (Symbol: RBC):



Helios Technologies Inc (Symbol: HLIO):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.10% for Encore Wire Corp., 0.99% for Regal Beloit Corp, and 0.46% for Helios Technologies Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Encore Wire Corp. shares are currently up about 0.5%, Regal Beloit Corp shares are up about 0.9%, and Helios Technologies Inc shares are up about 0.3% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.