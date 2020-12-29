Ex-Dividend Reminder: Encompass Health, Washington Trust Bancorp and Ventas

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/31/20, Encompass Health Corp (Symbol: EHC), Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (Symbol: WASH), and Ventas Inc (Symbol: VTR) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Encompass Health Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.28 on 1/15/21, Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.52 on 1/8/21, and Ventas Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.45 on 1/20/21. As a percentage of EHC's recent stock price of $82.70, this dividend works out to approximately 0.34%, so look for shares of Encompass Health Corp to trade 0.34% lower — all else being equal — when EHC shares open for trading on 12/31/20. Similarly, investors should look for WASH to open 1.16% lower in price and for VTR to open 0.91% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for EHC, WASH, and VTR, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Encompass Health Corp (Symbol: EHC):



Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (Symbol: WASH):



Ventas Inc (Symbol: VTR):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.35% for Encompass Health Corp, 4.63% for Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc., and 3.64% for Ventas Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Encompass Health Corp shares are currently up about 0.4%, Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. shares are off about 0.7%, and Ventas Inc shares are up about 0.1% on the day.

