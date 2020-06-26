Ex-Dividend Reminder: Encompass Health, Cardinal Health and Fulton Financial

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/30/20, Encompass Health Corp (Symbol: EHC), Cardinal Health, Inc. (Symbol: CAH), and Fulton Financial Corp. (Symbol: FULT) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Encompass Health Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.28 on 7/15/20, Cardinal Health, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.4859 on 7/15/20, and Fulton Financial Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.13 on 7/15/20. As a percentage of EHC's recent stock price of $61.66, this dividend works out to approximately 0.45%, so look for shares of Encompass Health Corp to trade 0.45% lower — all else being equal — when EHC shares open for trading on 6/30/20. Similarly, investors should look for CAH to open 0.93% lower in price and for FULT to open 1.28% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for EHC, CAH, and FULT, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Encompass Health Corp (Symbol: EHC):



Cardinal Health, Inc. (Symbol: CAH):



Fulton Financial Corp. (Symbol: FULT):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.82% for Encompass Health Corp, 3.73% for Cardinal Health, Inc., and 5.12% for Fulton Financial Corp. .

In Friday trading, Encompass Health Corp shares are currently up about 1.9%, Cardinal Health, Inc. shares are up about 0.4%, and Fulton Financial Corp. shares are off about 3.4% on the day.

