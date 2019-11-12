Ex-Dividend Reminder: Enbridge, QEP Resources and Diamondback Energy

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/14/19, Enbridge Inc (Symbol: ENB), QEP Resources Inc (Symbol: QEP), and Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Symbol: FANG) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Enbridge Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.738 on 12/1/19, QEP Resources Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.02 on 12/6/19, and Diamondback Energy, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.1875 on 11/22/19. As a percentage of ENB's recent stock price of $37.82, this dividend works out to approximately 1.95%, so look for shares of Enbridge Inc to trade 1.95% lower — all else being equal — when ENB shares open for trading on 11/14/19. Similarly, investors should look for QEP to open 0.56% lower in price and for FANG to open 0.24% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ENB, QEP, and FANG, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Enbridge Inc (Symbol: ENB):



QEP Resources Inc (Symbol: QEP):



Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Symbol: FANG):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 7.81% for Enbridge Inc, 2.22% for QEP Resources Inc, and 0.97% for Diamondback Energy, Inc..

In Tuesday trading, Enbridge Inc shares are currently up about 0.1%, QEP Resources Inc shares are up about 1.7%, and Diamondback Energy, Inc. shares are up about 1.1% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.