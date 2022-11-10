Ex-Dividend Reminder: Enbridge, Helmerich & Payne and Chord Energy

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/14/22, Enbridge Inc (Symbol: ENB), Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (Symbol: HP), and Chord Energy Corp (Symbol: CHRD) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Enbridge Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.86 on 12/1/22, Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 12/1/22, and Chord Energy Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.25 on 11/29/22. As a percentage of ENB's recent stock price of $40.20, this dividend works out to approximately 2.14%, so look for shares of Enbridge Inc to trade 2.14% lower — all else being equal — when ENB shares open for trading on 11/14/22. Similarly, investors should look for HP to open 0.51% lower in price and for CHRD to open 0.83% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ENB, HP, and CHRD, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Enbridge Inc (Symbol: ENB):



Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (Symbol: HP):



Chord Energy Corp (Symbol: CHRD):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 8.56% for Enbridge Inc, 2.03% for Helmerich & Payne, Inc., and 3.32% for Chord Energy Corp.

In Thursday trading, Enbridge Inc shares are currently up about 2.4%, Helmerich & Payne, Inc. shares are up about 2%, and Chord Energy Corp shares are up about 2.1% on the day.

