Ex-Dividend Reminder: Empire State Realty Trust, Tekla Healthcare Opportunies Fund and SEI Investments

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/17/21, Empire State Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: ESRT), Tekla Healthcare Opportunies Fund (Symbol: THQ), and SEI Investments Company (Symbol: SEIC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Empire State Realty Trust Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.035 on 12/31/21, Tekla Healthcare Opportunies Fund will pay its monthly dividend of $0.1125 on 12/31/21, and SEI Investments Company will pay its semi-annual dividend of $0.40 on 1/7/22. As a percentage of ESRT's recent stock price of $8.97, this dividend works out to approximately 0.39%, so look for shares of Empire State Realty Trust Inc to trade 0.39% lower — all else being equal — when ESRT shares open for trading on 12/17/21. Similarly, investors should look for THQ to open 0.45% lower in price and for SEIC to open 0.64% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ESRT, THQ, and SEIC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Empire State Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: ESRT):



Tekla Healthcare Opportunies Fund (Symbol: THQ):



SEI Investments Company (Symbol: SEIC):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.56% for Empire State Realty Trust Inc, 5.37% for Tekla Healthcare Opportunies Fund, and 1.28% for SEI Investments Company.

In Thursday trading, Empire State Realty Trust Inc shares are currently up about 0.9%, Tekla Healthcare Opportunies Fund shares are up about 0.4%, and SEI Investments Company shares are up about 0.4% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.