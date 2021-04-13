Ex-Dividend Reminder: EMCOR Group, Science Applications International and Methode Electronics

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 4/15/21, EMCOR Group, Inc. (Symbol: EME), Science Applications International Corp (Symbol: SAIC), and Methode Electronics Inc (Symbol: MEI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. EMCOR Group, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.13 on 4/30/21, Science Applications International Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.37 on 4/30/21, and Methode Electronics Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.11 on 4/30/21. As a percentage of EME's recent stock price of $118.07, this dividend works out to approximately 0.11%, so look for shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. to trade 0.11% lower — all else being equal — when EME shares open for trading on 4/15/21. Similarly, investors should look for SAIC to open 0.43% lower in price and for MEI to open 0.24% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for EME, SAIC, and MEI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

EMCOR Group, Inc. (Symbol: EME):



Science Applications International Corp (Symbol: SAIC):



Methode Electronics Inc (Symbol: MEI):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.44% for EMCOR Group, Inc., 1.71% for Science Applications International Corp , and 0.96% for Methode Electronics Inc.

In Tuesday trading, EMCOR Group, Inc. shares are currently off about 0.4%, Science Applications International Corp shares are up about 0.4%, and Methode Electronics Inc shares are up about 0.2% on the day.

