Ex-Dividend Reminder: EMCOR Group, Pentair and Acuity Brands

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 10/17/19, EMCOR Group, Inc. (Symbol: EME), Pentair PLC (Symbol: PNR), and Acuity Brands Inc (Symbol: AYI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. EMCOR Group, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.08 on 10/30/19, Pentair PLC will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.18 on 11/1/19, and Acuity Brands Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.13 on 11/1/19. As a percentage of EME's recent stock price of $85.97, this dividend works out to approximately 0.09%, so look for shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. to trade 0.09% lower — all else being equal — when EME shares open for trading on 10/17/19. Similarly, investors should look for PNR to open 0.48% lower in price and for AYI to open 0.11% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for EME, PNR, and AYI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

EMCOR Group, Inc. (Symbol: EME):



Pentair PLC (Symbol: PNR):



Acuity Brands Inc (Symbol: AYI):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.37% for EMCOR Group, Inc., 1.93% for Pentair PLC, and 0.42% for Acuity Brands Inc .

In Tuesday trading, EMCOR Group, Inc. shares are currently trading flat, Pentair PLC shares are up about 0.4%, and Acuity Brands Inc shares are up about 0.6% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.