Ex-Dividend Reminder: Embecta Corp, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp and Royal BK Scotland Group

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/25/22, Embecta Corp (Symbol: EMBC), Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (Symbol: WPM), and Royal BK Scotland Group plc (Symbol: RBSPF) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Embecta Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.15 on 9/14/22, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.15 on 9/8/22, and Royal BK Scotland Group plc will pay its semi-annual dividend of $0.035 on 9/16/22. As a percentage of EMBC's recent stock price of $32.56, this dividend works out to approximately 0.46%, so look for shares of Embecta Corp to trade 0.46% lower — all else being equal — when EMBC shares open for trading on 8/25/22. Similarly, investors should look for WPM to open 0.46% lower in price and for RBSPF to open 1.17% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for EMBC, WPM, and RBSPF, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Embecta Corp (Symbol: EMBC):



Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (Symbol: WPM):



Royal BK Scotland Group plc (Symbol: RBSPF):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.84% for Embecta Corp, 1.85% for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp, and 2.34% for Royal BK Scotland Group plc.

In Tuesday trading, Embecta Corp shares are currently down about 1%, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp shares are up about 0.9%, and Royal BK Scotland Group plc shares are down about 3.9% on the day.

