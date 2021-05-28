Ex-Dividend Reminder: Electronic Arts, EnPro Industries and Old Dominion Freight Line

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/1/21, Electronic Arts, Inc. (Symbol: EA), EnPro Industries Inc (Symbol: NPO), and Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (Symbol: ODFL) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Electronic Arts, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.17 on 6/23/21, EnPro Industries Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.27 on 6/16/21, and Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 6/16/21. As a percentage of EA's recent stock price of $143.30, this dividend works out to approximately 0.12%, so look for shares of Electronic Arts, Inc. to trade 0.12% lower — all else being equal — when EA shares open for trading on 6/1/21. Similarly, investors should look for NPO to open 0.29% lower in price and for ODFL to open 0.08% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for EA, NPO, and ODFL, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Electronic Arts, Inc. (Symbol: EA):



EnPro Industries Inc (Symbol: NPO):



Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (Symbol: ODFL):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.47% for Electronic Arts, Inc., 1.17% for EnPro Industries Inc, and 0.30% for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc..

In Friday trading, Electronic Arts, Inc. shares are currently up about 0.3%, EnPro Industries Inc shares are off about 0.4%, and Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. shares are off about 0.1% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.