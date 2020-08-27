Ex-Dividend Reminder: Elbit Systems, Clearway Energy and Advanced Drainage Systems

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/31/20, Elbit Systems Ltd. (Symbol: ESLT), Clearway Energy Inc (Symbol: CWEN), and Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (Symbol: WMS) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Elbit Systems Ltd. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.44 on 9/14/20, Clearway Energy Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.3125 on 9/15/20, and Advanced Drainage Systems Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.09 on 9/15/20. As a percentage of ESLT's recent stock price of $135.71, this dividend works out to approximately 0.32%, so look for shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. to trade 0.32% lower — all else being equal — when ESLT shares open for trading on 8/31/20. Similarly, investors should look for CWEN to open 1.22% lower in price and for WMS to open 0.16% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ESLT, CWEN, and WMS, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Elbit Systems Ltd. (Symbol: ESLT):



Clearway Energy Inc (Symbol: CWEN):



Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (Symbol: WMS):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.30% for Elbit Systems Ltd., 4.87% for Clearway Energy Inc, and 0.63% for Advanced Drainage Systems Inc.

In Thursday trading, Elbit Systems Ltd. shares are currently off about 0.1%, Clearway Energy Inc shares are up about 1.4%, and Advanced Drainage Systems Inc shares are up about 0.3% on the day.

