Ex-Dividend Reminder: El Paso Electric, Conmed and Gilead Sciences

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/12/19, El Paso Electric Company (Symbol: EE), Conmed Corp. (Symbol: CNMD), and Gilead Sciences Inc (Symbol: GILD) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. El Paso Electric Company will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.385 on 12/27/19, Conmed Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 1/7/20, and Gilead Sciences Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.63 on 12/30/19. As a percentage of EE's recent stock price of $67.34, this dividend works out to approximately 0.57%, so look for shares of El Paso Electric Company to trade 0.57% lower — all else being equal — when EE shares open for trading on 12/12/19. Similarly, investors should look for CNMD to open 0.18% lower in price and for GILD to open 0.95% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for EE, CNMD, and GILD, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

El Paso Electric Company (Symbol: EE):



Conmed Corp. (Symbol: CNMD):



Gilead Sciences Inc (Symbol: GILD):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.29% for El Paso Electric Company, 0.72% for Conmed Corp., and 3.80% for Gilead Sciences Inc.

In Tuesday trading, El Paso Electric Company shares are currently down about 0.2%, Conmed Corp. shares are off about 0.5%, and Gilead Sciences Inc shares are down about 0.9% on the day.

