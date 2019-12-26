Ex-Dividend Reminder: Edison International, Pattern Energy Group and National Fuel Gas

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/30/19, Edison International (Symbol: EIX), Pattern Energy Group Inc (Symbol: PEGI), and National Fuel Gas Co. (Symbol: NFG) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Edison International will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.6375 on 1/31/20, Pattern Energy Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.422 on 1/31/20, and National Fuel Gas Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.435 on 1/15/20. As a percentage of EIX's recent stock price of $75.00, this dividend works out to approximately 0.85%, so look for shares of Edison International to trade 0.85% lower — all else being equal — when EIX shares open for trading on 12/30/19. Similarly, investors should look for PEGI to open 1.56% lower in price and for NFG to open 0.93% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for EIX, PEGI, and NFG, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Edison International (Symbol: EIX):



Pattern Energy Group Inc (Symbol: PEGI):



National Fuel Gas Co. (Symbol: NFG):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.40% for Edison International, 6.23% for Pattern Energy Group Inc, and 3.71% for National Fuel Gas Co. .

In Thursday trading, Edison International shares are currently up about 0.2%, Pattern Energy Group Inc shares are off about 0.1%, and National Fuel Gas Co. shares are up about 0.5% on the day.

